Tanzania has lifted a short-lived ban on agricultural imports from Malawi and South Africa, clearing the way for ministerial talks to address ongoing trade tensions. Announcing the decision, Tanzania Plant Health and Pesticides Authority (TPHPA) director general Joseph Ndunguru said the ban was lifted with immediate effect as both countries sought to resolve the dispute through diplomatic engagement.

On Wednesday, 23 April, Tanzania's Ministry of Agriculture banned imports of all agricultural produce from Malawi and South Africa and exports to Malawi of Tanzanian fertiliser, which Malawi relies on. The ban on fertiliser exports to Malawi has now also been lifted.

The three countries all belong to a regional economic bloc, the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

South Africa's Minister for International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola, welcomed Tanzania's move to lift the ban, saying it underscored the strong relations between both nations.

Emphasis on diplomacy and cooperation

"This outcome demonstrates that the diplomatic route remains the most effective path to resolving challenges... cooperation and mutual understanding can unlock shared opportunities," he was quoted as saying in a statement.

Malawi had recently banned imports of Tanzanian agricultural commodities like maize flour, rice, ginger, and bananas, among other products, while South Africa has also stopped imports of bananas shipped by Tanzania.

All rights reserved. © 2022. Bizcommunity.com Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

