The SWH Africa Suppliers Summit, initially created to boost collaboration and engagement between Vodacom, Vodafone, and their suppliers with a focus on safety, health, and wellness (SHW), has significantly evolved since its inception. Originally small, regional meetings, the summit has grown into an essential annual event that attracts a diverse array of suppliers and partners from across Africa. The first summit in Cape Town, South Africa, three years ago, hosted around 80 suppliers and established a comprehensive, collaborative approach to SHW.

This year’s summit, held in Arusha, Tanzania, marked a milestone with a record attendance of over 160 participants from various markets, including Tanzania, Mozambique, DRC, South Africa, Lesotho, Egypt, Kenya, and Ethiopia. This turnout underscored the growing importance of SHW across the continent and highlighted the critical role of suppliers in ensuring employee safety. The event featured panel discussions, workshops, and interactive sessions where suppliers and Vodacom and Vodafone representatives shared insights and best practices. Key figures like Jim McQueen, Group Head of Vodafone for SHW, and other senior leaders emphasized the summit's significance.

Vodacom Tanzania showcased its journey towards creating a safer work environment. Karen Lwakatare, Head of Health and Safety, recalled a tragic period with three fatalities in ten days, which led to a renewed focus on safety encapsulated in the motto "100% home safe, work safe." Karen proudly noted, "For 12 years, we have kept families safe with zero workplace fatalities," reflecting the sustained commitment to safety.

Vodacom Tanzania employed data for predictive analysis and continuous improvement, addressing incidents like bee stings, falling objects, and snake encounters through targeted training and safety protocols. Learning from other markets and conducting annual risk assessments helped mitigate risks associated with new technologies like aerial fiber installations. This data-centric approach strengthened the company's safety culture. In the past two years, Vodacom Tanzania recorded 374 observations, 69 near misses, 9 minor incidents, and zero major incidents or fatalities, maintaining a consistently safe work environment.

The summit underscored the importance of visible felt leadership, with senior leaders, led by the MD, actively participating in SHW initiatives. "When the MD or HR Director is visibly involved, it signals the importance of these matters to everyone," noted Vivienne Penessis the HR Director. This hands-on leadership reinforced data-driven safety initiatives, emphasizing a top-down commitment to health and wellness.

Vodacom Tanzania encourages employees to report unsafe conditions without fear through the Stop Work Authority, empowering workers to halt operations if safety is compromised. Vivienne explained, "We look at the root cause analysis, processes, and procedures to implement corrective actions," highlighting a continuous feedback loop essential to the safety culture. This empowerment is linked to leadership's active involvement and the data-driven approach to safety improvements.

Extending these safety principles to suppliers, Vodacom Tanzania’s annual forum awards outstanding suppliers and facilitates sharing best practices. This collaboration enabled suppliers like Maktek Company to expand across multiple African markets, reflecting strong partnerships and ensuring safety and wellness at all operational levels. These external engagements mirror internal strategies, demonstrating Vodacom Tanzania's commitment to a comprehensive safety culture.

Vodacom utilizes digital tools to enhance safety protocols. The Safety Hub tool, developed by a Tanzanian entrepreneur, includes applications like Permit to Work, Journey Management Plan, and Senior Management Tour. These tools ensure employees are qualified, their safety is monitored in real-time, and senior managers can oversee safety compliance.

Recognizing the importance of mental health, Vodacom Tanzania partners with ICAS through Christom Solutions to provide counseling and support, particularly during challenging times. "They support the mental health of our employees, further complementing physical safety measures," shared Vivienne. This approach fosters a holistic view of employee wellbeing. "We are personally committed to health and safety for all our employees and we carry this mindset to our partners," Vivienne added, ensuring that both mental and physical health are prioritized, reflecting Vodacom Tanzania's comprehensive safety ethos.

Vodacom Tanzania’s SHW journey showcases a robust commitment to leadership, data-driven decision-making, and continuous engagement with employees and suppliers. By integrating SHW into its core values, Vodacom Tanzania sets a new standard for responsible business practices in Africa, ensuring that everyone within its ecosystem returns home safely every day. © Copyright 2022 Nation Media Group. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).