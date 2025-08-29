The just-completed 7th Nigeria International Agriculture Expo (NIAEXPO 2025) has showcased the country’s vast agricultural potential, cutting-edge innovations, and growing opportunities for global trade and partnerships.

Abiodun Olaniyi, Project Coordinator of the Nigeria International Agriculture Expo (NIAEXPO 2025), noted that the target is to showcase Nigeria’s vast potential to the world.

“It has been a long journey, and this being the seventh edition, we can only get better. This year, we have representatives from Indonesia, China, India, the United States, Canada, and across Nigeria, from Borno, Lagos, Rivers and several other states,” he said.

Olaniyi noted that the Expo is not only about exhibitions but also about projecting Nigeria as a hub of opportunities.

He stated that SMEs and MSMEs were well represented, showcasing innovations across multiple sectors, including agriculture, agro-logistics, and the automobile industry.

On display were locally assembled electric vehicles, tricycles, and tractors, which he said could transform agro-logistics and strengthen value chains.

“We are looking at Vision 2030, focusing on sustainability, organics, and deeper knowledge sharing,” he added.

He emphasised that the Expo has also embraced inclusivity, with provisions for people with disabilities, reinforcing its theme of national participation and shared growth.

Despite the achievements, challenges remain. Ambassador Olaniyi acknowledged that every edition comes with obstacles but described them as opportunities for solutions.

“I don’t believe in problems. I see them as challenges, and challenges always come with solutions. Each challenge helps us improve for the next edition,” he said.

Also speaking, Prince Tony Ifeakandu, Managing Director of Autodex Nigeria Ltd showcased the company’s role in local tractor and electric vehicle assembly.

He explained that Autodex is Nigeria’s first Completely Knocked Down (CKD) tractor assembly plant and is currently displaying electric tricycles at the Expo.

He said Autodex would also host its own exhibition, Food, Agro Technology Expo and Conference (FAMFATEC) in November at Abuja.

The event, he said, will bring together stakeholders such as the African Export-Import Bank (AfriExim) and the U.S Exim Bank to discuss agricultural exports, logistics, and sustainable practices.

“One of the biggest problems we have in agriculture right now is logistics,” he said.

“If we can reduce the cost of transporting farm produce to the market, we will reduce the cost of food. That is why we are driving alternatives through locally assembled tractors, electric vehicles, and tricycles.”

