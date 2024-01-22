New York - The United Nations announced that more than 13,000 people have been killed and another 26,000 injured since fighting broke out between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on April 15, 2023.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said in a report that nine months after the war erupted between the SAF and the RSF in the capital Khartoum, about 7.6 million people have fled their homes, taking refuge inside and outside Sudan.

About 6.1 million people have been displaced within Sudan, and about 1.5 million people have crossed into neighbouring countries.

Intense and widespread clashes have been ongoing since April 15, 2023, between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces in various areas across Sudan. Both sides are attempting to control vital locations, leaving thousands of casualties.



