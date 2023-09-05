UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday urged the international community to help make Africa "a renewable energy superpower" as the continent hosts a landmark climate summit focused on drawing investment to projects to fight global warming.

"Renewable energy could be the African miracle. But we must make it happen," Guterres told the summit, asking leaders of the Group of 20 major economies in particular, who are meeting in India on the weekend, to "assume your responsibilities" in the fight against climate change.