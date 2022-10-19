Uganda is hoping that Western countries, specifically the US, will invest in its energy and mining sectors, The Monitor newspaper reported, citing a government official.

Energy and Minerals Minister Ruth Nankabirwa said that US energy companies have expressed interest in investing in the country’s minerals and energy sector.

Uganda has been successful in drawing investments into exploration of green energy minerals such as rare earth elements, graphite, copper, etc.

Currently, most foreign investment into the mining and energy sectors is from South Africa, China and Australia, the newspaper said.

