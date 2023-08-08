Tunisia - The national consultation on the education reform was the focus of the meeting held by President Kais Saied on Monday afternoon at the Carthage Palace and attended by Prime Minister Ahmed Hachani, Minister of Education Mohamed Ali Boughdiri, Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Moncef Boukthir, Minister of Communication Technologies Nizar Ben Neji, Minister of Religious Affairs Brahim Chaibi and Minister of Family, Women, Children and the Elderly Amal Belhaj Moussa.

During the meeting, the President stressed that the establishment of a new education system is one of the priorities of the current phase, as the measures previously taken under the title of reform have contributed to undermining the most important public institution in the state, namely education, according to a statement by the Presidency of the Republic.

President Kais Saied pointed out that Tunisia's human wealth is the most important wealth because it is never exhausted and Tunisian youth have enough skills to pave the way for more brilliance and creativity.

The President of the Republic stressed the need to ensure equal conditions and situations for all students in Tunisia, pointing out that the results of the recent national exams are the embodiment of the map of poverty and the lack of equality and desired justice.

