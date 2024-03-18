Twenty one irregular migration attempts were thwarted and 538 undocumented migrants, including four Tunisians, were rescued by the coast guard units. The other migrants are of sub-Saharan nationality.

The units also fished out a body in this operation.

The Sfax coast guards arrested 10 wanted individuals (passers-by and mediators) and seized 8 boats, 13 sea engines and a quantity of fuel, the National Guard said in a press release on Sunday.

Besides, the coast guard units in Mateur (Bizerte) uncovered an illegal boat-making workshop and seized 6 newly-built boats as part of efforts to combat irregular migration, the national guard said in another press release.

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).