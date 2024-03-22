President Bola Tinubu on Thursday affirmed Nigeria’s commitment to diligently implement world-leading sustainability reporting standards aimed at unlocking capital investments, transforming business models, and safeguarding the environment in the country.

According to a statement issued by Ajuri Ngelale, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity), the President gave the assurance during a meeting with the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) Chair, Mr. Emmanuel Faber at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The statement informed Tinubu’s endorsement coincided with the launch of Nigeria’s Adoption Readiness Roadmap by the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRC) in collaboration with ISSB.

It explained that the roadmap aims to guide businesses towards comprehensive sustainability reporting standards.

Highlighting the importance of compliance within the sustainability agenda, President Tinubu pledged that Nigeria would continue to adhere to international standards and expressed readiness to collaborate with ISSB to effectively harness national resources through reformed and reinforced financial management systems.

”As an administration, we are committed to adopting cutting-edge models for financial reporting and process standardization. This applies to environmental regulation, where we are on the verge of significantly reducing the volume of gas flaring in the country. We are more transparent than ever before, and we are doing everything possible to represent the continent in a way that will be beneficial to humanity as a whole,” the president stated.

ISSB Chair, Mr. Emmanuel Faber, while recounting Nigeria’s commitment to sustainability reporting, noted that at COP 27 in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, in 2022, Africa’s largest economy had expressed its intent to be among the earliest adopters of rigorous new standards, which is now a reality.

”I am extremely happy to be in Nigeria as the country announces its Adoption Readiness Roadmap. Nigeria is leading the pack in Africa and around the world, and these standards, which Nigeria is willingly adopting, will unlock sustainable capital inflows through foreign direct investments, promote inclusivity in value chains, and facilitate the decarbonization of the national economy,” Mr. Faber said.

Dr. Rabiu Olowo, the Executive Secretary of the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRC), explained that Nigeria’s decision to join the global baseline for sustainability reporting marks the country as one of the earliest proponents committed to enhancing the transparency of financial information and business performance through sustainable reporting practices.

”The adoption readiness working group is set to pilot our affairs and roadmap to help us succeed on this journey. We are happy to inform the President that the work of the adoption readiness roadmap is ready, and we have the roadmap for businesses to follow. We have five sets of early adopters, and we have a period for voluntary adoption leading up to 2028 for mandatory adoption of the standards,” he added.

