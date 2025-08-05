Tanzania’s Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has issued permits to 12 Western observer missions to monitor the upcoming general election, now confirmed for October 29.

INEC’s approved list comprises 11 Western diplomatic missions based in Tanzania and the Civic Chamber of the Russian Federation.

However, it excludes observers from regional blocs such as the East African Community (EAC) and Southern African Development Community (SADC), both of which Tanzania is a member.

The approved missions are from Denmark, the Netherlands, Canada, Ireland, Germany, Norway, Belgium, Sweden, Britain, the European Union delegation to Tanzania, and the United States.

This year’s election has drawn more international concern than usual due to a perceived clash with democratic principles and values in the run-up.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s government has been widely criticised for ruthlessly clamping down on opposition voices calling for electoral reforms to prevent a repeat of the 2020 election and municipal elections in 2019 and 2024, which were all marred by allegations of overt rigging in favour of the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) party.

In November 2024, a total of 31.28 million Tanzanians voted in local government elections supervised by the Ministry for Regional Administration and Local Governments (Tamisemi), which resulted in yet another landslide victory for CCM.

However, that election was marred by opposition complaints that voter numbers had been inflated from the outset by underage schoolchildren and deceased individuals, paving the way for ballot box stuffing in favour of the CCM.

The number of registered voters this year is about 26 percent higher than the 29.7 million for the 2020 election. INEC said the permanent voters register had been updated in two phases, starting in July 2024 and ending on July 4 this year.

Observers on tight leashOn July 19, INEC’s director of elections, Ramadhani Kailima, said that international observer missions approved for this year’s election were required to submit the names of each of their representatives and the areas of the country in which they would be operating via the commission’s online accreditation system.

The new Presidential, Parliamentary and Councillor Elections Act passed in February 2024, gives INEC the mandate to approve or reject election observers at its discretion and to issue identification letters to approved observers to facilitate their work.

The law also contains a clause specifying actions that may result in observers having their permits revoked, including violations of immigration procedures or any of Tanzania’s laws.

Observers are not permitted to campaign or openly support any candidate or political party during the election.

According to the election law’s provisions, observers will have the right to observe each stage of the electoral process, move around freely in areas approved by the commission, and enter polling stations to monitor voting and vote counting.

All of Tanzania’s other 19 registered political parties, besides Chadema, are expected to take part in the election.

