South Africa's Vodacom Group reported on Friday a 29.7% jump in third-quarter service revenue, benefiting from the inclusion of Vodafone Egypt.

The biggest telecoms operator in South Africa, which is majority-owned by Britain's Vodafone Group, said service revenue in the three months ended on Dec. 31 rose to 31 billion rand ($1.67 billion).

On a pro-forma basis, which includes Egypt as if it was owned from April 1, 2022 instead of Dec. 8, 2022, service revenue growth was 8.8%. ($1 = 18.5751 rand) (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)