South Africa’s used car market recorded its strongest sales month of 2025 in July, with 33,919 units sold, up 7% year-on-year (YoY) and 9.4% month-on-month (MoM). June saw 31,008 sales, while May recorded 31,741.

On a model level, the Ford Ranger topped the list with 2,025 sales (+6.4% YoY), outselling the Toyota Hilux (1,636) by 389 units. The Volkswagen Polo (1,400), Polo Vivo (1,322) and Toyota Fortuner (815) completed the top five. Smaller, more affordable models saw notable gains; the Hyundai Grand i10 grew 116.7% YoY, and the Suzuki Swift rose 34.5%. Seven of the top 10 most-sold models are built locally.

The average used car price in July was R415,983, with average mileage down to 73,579km from 75,227km a year ago. The cumulative value of sales reached R14.1bn, up 8.67% from June.

Top 10 used car models - July 2025 (units sold)



- Ford Ranger - 2,025

- Toyota Hilux - 1,636

- Volkswagen Polo - 1,400

- Volkswagen Polo Vivo - 1,322

- Toyota Fortuner - 815

- Suzuki Swift - 690

- Isuzu D-Max - 578

- Hyundai Grand i10 - 546

- Toyota Starlet - 508

- Toyota Corolla Cross - 486

