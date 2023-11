South Africa's third-biggest telecom company Telkom said on Tuesday its half-year headline earnings jumped by 46.7%, boosted by lower depreciation charges and growth in core profit.

Its headline earnings per share, a profit measure, rose to 1.95 rand in the six months ended September 30 from a restated profit of 1.33 rand. (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)