MTN has cemented its position as South Africa's leading mobile network operator, according to the Q1 2024 Mobile Network Quality Report released by MyBroadband Insights. The extensive study analysed nearly 300,000 speed tests conducted by over 7,000 users nationwide between 1 January 2024 and 31 March 2024.

MTN outpaced competitors with an average download speed of 82.48Mbps, significantly higher than the national average of 66.82Mbps.

Vodacom followed with 77.45Mbps, while Cell C and Telkom trailed at 39.32Mbps and 30.49Mbps, respectively. Rain lagged significantly with an average download speed of only 19.41Mbps.

MTN's success is attributed to their substantial R10bn infrastructure investment over the past year. The company notably increased capital expenditure by 15%, focusing on upgrading power systems to mitigate South Africa's ongoing electricity crisis.

Vodacom rules 5G hill

Despite MTN's overall dominance, Vodacom has emerged as the top 5G provider, thanks to its concentrated investment in its 5G rollout.

MTN's network quality was evident across South Africa's major cities: Cape Town, eThekwini, Ekurhuleni, Tshwane, and Nelson Mandela Bay. Vodacom, however, maintained its lead in Johannesburg.

Cell C notably improved its performance from Q1 2023, with average download speeds increasing to 39.32Mbps, allowing them to overtake Telkom.

