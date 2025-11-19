Walmart will open its first South African store on Saturday, 22 November 2025, at Clearwater Mall in Roodepoort, Johannesburg.

This marks Walmart's official entry into South Africa, underscoring its commitment to delivering low prices every day, exceptional customer experiences, and meaningful community impact.

The new Walmart store at Clearwater Mall introduces a modern, spacious shopping destination designed to meet the evolving needs of South African customers.

Customers will enjoy a wide and carefully curated assortment of quality products ranging from groceries and household essentials to electronics and apparel — all offered at Walmart's signature Every Day Low Prices.

Walmart Clearwater Mall is set to become a destination for the most sought-after products and exclusive brands.



- Customers can satisfy a sweet tooth with Crumbs and Cream Cookie Ice-Cream, or savor premium Sparta Beef steaks and roasts.



- The deli will feature hot rotisserie chickens, while the international aisles will offer a taste of the world with confectionery and beverages from the US, Dubai, and the UK, including Pickle-in-a-Pouch and Sour Patch Kids candy.



- Shoppers can indulge in gourmet Col’Cacchio pizzas, explore the versatile Air Fryer Range, and enjoy authentic VSG Italian Pasta and Frozen Meals.



- Toy enthusiasts will find the latest Fuggler and Labubu toys, Hot Wheels, and an exciting Bricks Range. For those looking to cool off, the Slush Puppie Range of appliances and concentrates will be a hit.



- Tech lovers can look forward to the PS5 Slim and Pro, and the latest Hisense TVs, especially the popular 58” model.



- Beauty fans will discover the Catrice and Essence ranges, ensuring there's something special for every member of the family.

Commitment to value and quality

Walmart's promise to South African customers is clear: to provide high-quality products at prices they can trust. The Clearwater Mall location will showcase trusted local and international brands, ensuring a diverse selection that meets the preferences and needs of families across Johannesburg.

Customers can expect special grand opening offers and ongoing value as part of Walmart's Every Day Low Price philosophy.

Miles van Rensburg, Massmart CEO and president says, “Around the world, Walmart's Every Day Low Prices help millions of customers have access to quality products at affordable prices, every day. With the opening of our Clearwater store customers on the West Rand will be able to shop on their own schedule and trust that they will always get an Every Day Low Price on their basket of purchases without having to wait for short-term promotions or worrying about constantly changing prices.”

Opening Date: 22 November 2025

Location: Clearwater Mall, Hendrik Potgieter Rd, Christiaan de Wet Rd, Strubens Valley, Roodepoort

Store Hours: 8am-8pm Monday to Saturday, 9am-5pm Sundays and Public holidays

