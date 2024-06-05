South Africa's African National Congress has been meeting with all parties that are keen to contribute to a new government, the party's spokesperson said on Wednesday, after the ANC lost its majority in last week's election.

The spokesperson, Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri, told reporters at a news conference that the election results indicated that South Africans wanted all parties to work together.

