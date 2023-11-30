The South African rand strengthened in early trade on Thursday ahead of a slew of local data that could provide clues on the health of Africa's most industrialised economy.

At 0621 GMT, the rand traded at 18.7000 against the dollar , about 0.3% stronger than its previous close.

The dollar last traded around 0.04% weaker against a basket of global currencies.

At 0930 GMT, Statistics South Africa will publish the country's producer price index (PPI) data for October . Analysts polled by Reuters predict supply-side inflation to rise to 5.8% year-on-year.

This could hint at the health of the South African economy, plagued by demand-side inflation pressures and high interest rates.

Later in the day, the National Treasury will release the country's budget balance data for October and the South African Revenue Services will publish trade balance figures for the same period.

South Africa's benchmark 2030 government bond was weaker in early deals, the yield up 3.5 basis points at 9.950%.

