LONDON - South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will make a state visit to Britain, Buckingham Palace said on Monday, the first such visit since King Charles succeeded his late mother Queen Elizabeth last month.

Ramaphosa and his wife, Tshepo Motsepe, have accepted an invitation from the new British monarch for the Nov. 22-24 state visit, the palace said.

Former South African presidents Nelson Mandela, Thabo Mbeki and Jacob Zuma all made state visits to Britain.

Britain exported 4 billion pounds ($4.5 billion) of goods and services to South Africa in 2021 and its imports from the country were worth about 8 billion pounds, according to British data. Britain is South Africa's fourth-biggest export market.

