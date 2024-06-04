South Africa's economy contracted 0.1% in the first quarter of 2024 in quarter-on-quarter seasonally-adjusted terms, after growing by a revised 0.3% in the previous quarter, statistics agency data showed on Tuesday.

Economists polled by Reuters had predicted quarter-on-quarter growth of 0.1%.

On a year-on-year basis, South Africa's first-quarter gross domestic product grew 0.5% compared to economists' prediction for 0.6% growth.

(Reporting by Kopano Gumbi; Writing by Bhargav Acharya; Editing by Alexander Winning)



