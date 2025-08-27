“South African businesses are struggling with online visibility,” says Shaun McEwan, managing director of Sauce Advertising. “Brand SEO strategies urgently need to evolve to make sure they appear in AI search. It’s not just about ‘near me’ searches anymore. Rankings are one thing, but getting into the AI answer is a new, complex challenge.” GEO, or generative engine optimisation, is where the advantage lies, explains McEwan, as AI search relies on reasoning, and not mere matching.

Kwezi Ngcukana, senior digital strategist at Sauce Advertising

These topics and more will be in the spotlight at the upcoming Nedbank Integrated Marketing Collective (IMC) Conference 2025, where Bryony Rose, director of Yext Enterprise International Business – the New York-based international leader in Digital Location Management software and the #1 Listings Platform* for multi-location brands – will deliver a keynote on search fragmentation, the rise of AI, and the hyperlocal advantage. Yext is a partner of local agency Sauce Advertising – leading experts in SEO, GEO and hyperlocal strategies. Sauce and Yext together will be spearheading the GEO narrative as headline sponsors for the IMC, which takes place on 18 September at Mosaiek in Randburg.

It is undeniable that AI search has shaken up the internet, and marketing departments alongside it. Over the past two years, models like ChatGPT, Claude and Perplexity have fundamentally changed how customers discover businesses, and experts are clear that location-first approaches are no longer adequate. “A strong SEO strategy is no longer enough,” says Kwezi Ngcukana, senior digital strategist at Sauce Advertising. “There is a need for scalable local intelligence. Each brick-and-mortar store needs accurate representation, in real time.”

Globally, websites of all kinds are grappling with the impact of zero-click search and sliding organic traffic numbers; and businesses in South Africa are no exception. In a survey conducted in 2024, South Africa as a country ranked among the top 10 users of ChatGPT, with 31% of people reporting regular use of the AI tool (source).

It’s not about the map – it’s about the moment

In layman’s terms, hyperlocal SEO goes beyond local SEO in the 'level of zoom on the map'. This aligns with the view that today, 'relevance' is defined by contextual understanding, AI-readable content and local-intent responsiveness – a perspective echoed by industry experts like Benu Aggarwal, who notes that AI discovery capitalises on micro-local intent, in real time.

“Let’s say you’re looking for the nearest ATM. And then let’s add your web of preferences to that – a lot of these tools already have memory capabilities, meaning you are more likely to be given what you really want, before you even set out the door,” says Kwezi Ngcukana.

“When it comes to discovery in AI search, consistency and accuracy across channels are table stakes,” adds Ngcukana. “Those are really the bare minimum. What this means, in practical terms, is yes,you need to keep your name, address, and place data 100% up-to-date and accurate wherever it appears, but also cleverly deploy structured data to make it easier for AI tools to parse your business, and bring in things like real reviews and fresh, multi-dimensional content for greater visibility. And remember, you need those local web pages, with the right information for each location and its products. That’s a must-have.”



