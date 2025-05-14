President Cyril Ramaphosa reaffirmed South Africa’s support for the G20 Presidency and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), urging stronger public-private partnerships across Africa to advance development and integration.

Speaking during the Presidential Panel at the 2025 Africa CEO Forum in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, President Ramaphosa addressed questions on South Africa’s role as the current chair of the G20, and whether US President Donald Trump had been convinced to attend the November 2025 G20 Summit, which South Africa will host.

“Well, there's still a long time from now to November, and a number of discussions will be ensuing. The G20 process consists of 130 meetings the whole year, and we participate with a number of countries and the US also participates.

"Leading to that summit where we will, as South Africa, hand over to the United States, one would hope that it will all happen seamlessly and in an ordinary and well-managed manner, so we will see how this whole process will end up,” the President said on Monday, 12 May 2025.

South Africa assumed the G20 Presidency in December 2024, the first time the leadership of the forum has rested on African shoulders.

“We are excited as South Africa and very privileged to be heading the G20 for the very first time on the African continent,” President Ramaphosa said.

He welcomed the African Union’s inclusion as a permanent member of the G20 and said the continent’s voice would be amplified in shaping global economic and social priorities.

“We are particularly pleased that our own continent as a whole, through the AU, is now a member and will be participating fully as we get the world to discuss our priorities and our theme, which is 'Solidarity, Equality and Sustainability'.

“As we do all that, we expect that our key priorities will become top of mind in the discussions that are currently taking place leading up to the Leaders’ Summit, particularly in the conflict that's been happening on our continent,” the President said.

The President also weighed in on regional peace and stability efforts, particularly in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). Commending African-led initiatives such as the Nairobi, Rwanda and AU peace processes, he said these efforts were “essential in building a foundation of peacemaking and also confidence-building”.

“In the end, we must also remember the principle that we have adopted as Africa -- 'African solutions for African problems'.

“Whatever discussions are happening in the end have to be endorsed, signed off and owned and appropriated by us as Africans, because this is our continent. We are in charge of the future of this continent, and we must build peace ourselves, because we live on this continent.

“Therefore, we have a deep responsibility to ensure that peace does indeed prevail... [and]... it is inherently African. We must thank and applaud those who are assisting, because they are our partners, but we are the owners of the whole process ourselves, as Africans,” he said.

