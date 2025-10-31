Pick n Pay is accelerating into a new digital era. One built on connection, convenience, and customer value.

As the retail landscape rapidly shifts, Kerry Janse Van Rensburg, head of Digital Operations, shares how the company is reimagining the way South Africans shop, both online and in-store.

How would you describe Pick n Pay’s overall digital strategy right now?

Our digital strategy is about connection, convenience, and customer value. We’re bringing every part of the business—stores, online, and loyalty — closer together through a connected ecosystem.

The goal is simple: make it easier for customers to shop, save, and engage with Pick n Pay wherever they are.

We’re using data and technology to create more personalised experiences and seamless journeys between our digital platforms and physical stores.

Whether it’s the asap! app, Smart Shopper, or our growing retail media network, every initiative is designed to drive customer benefit and business growth.

We’re evolving from a traditional retailer into a truly omnichannel business — powered by insight, driven by innovation, and built around the customer.

What are the biggest priorities for Pick n Pay’s digital operations over the next 12 to 18 months?

Our priorities are centred around deepening connection, simplifying experiences, and driving growth. We’re focused on creating a seamless omnichannel journey where shopping online, in-app, or in-store feels like one connected experience.

A big part of this is improving personalisation through better data use — making sure every offer and interaction feels relevant and rewarding.

We’re also strengthening our digital foundations: optimising e-commerce, enhancing app performance, integrating loyalty and marketing systems, and expanding our retail media capabilities to deliver more measurable value to brands.

How do you balance innovation with operational efficiency in such a large, established retail network?

We focus on innovation that makes a real difference—not change for the sake of it. Every new idea is tested against how it improves the customer experience or simplifies our teams’ work.

We move fast where it matters, but scale carefully to protect consistency across stores and digital platforms. It’s about being bold in innovation, but disciplined in execution.

How is Pick n Pay enhancing the omnichannel shopping experience?

We’re connecting every part of the Pick n Pay experience. Whether you’re shopping on the asap! app, browsing our website, or visiting a store, your Smart Shopper profile, offers, and order history follow you.

We’re improving click-and-collect, expanding delivery options, and aligning promotions across all channels.

The aim is to let customers shop however they want—without friction—and ensure every interaction feels part of one connected Pick n Pay experience.

Pick n Pay’s on-demand delivery services have scaled quickly. What have been some key learnings?

The biggest learning is that speed alone isn’t enough; reliability and consistency matter more. Customers want their orders delivered on time, fresh, and exactly as expected.

Strong partnerships have been key; working closely with delivery and tech partners helps us scale while maintaining standards. Data is also crucial; every order teaches us something new about customer behaviour, helping refine product availability, delivery zones, and the overall experience.

How do you see the role of the physical store evolving in a digital retail environment?

Stores are more important than ever — they’re evolving into experience and fulfillment hubs that connect seamlessly with our digital channels.

In today’s world, a store is where customers can see, touch, and trust our products; where online orders are packed; and where digital engagement comes alive through Smart Shopper offers and digital screens.

The store remains the heartbeat of Pick n Pay. It’s just becoming smarter, more connected, and more central to the omnichannel experience.

What shopping trends are you seeing among South African consumers?

South Africans are increasingly mobile-first shoppers, looking for speed, convenience, and personalisation. Online grocery shopping has become part of everyday life, and customers expect seamless delivery and click-and-collect options.

We’re responding with a mobile-first strategy—connecting digital and in-store journeys, using data for personalisation, and strengthening fulfilment to ensure reliability. Our goal is simple: make shopping with Pick n Pay consistent, relevant, and effortless.

What excites you most about the next phase of digital retail in South Africa?

What excites me most is how fast the landscape is evolving and how much opportunity there is to shape it. Data, technology, and creativity are finally coming together to deliver real convenience and personalisation for customers.

South Africans are incredibly adaptable—they embrace new tech when it genuinely makes life easier.

The next phase is about connecting everything: smarter apps, seamless payments, personalised offers, and digital experiences that extend into stores.

It’s not just about shopping anymore, it’s about creating effortless, local, and personal retail experiences.

How will AI, data analytics, and mobile commerce reshape grocery retail over the next five years?

These technologies will completely redefine grocery shopping. AI will help predict what customers need before they search, personalising offers in real time. Data analytics will drive smarter decisions across pricing, stock, and promotions.

Mobile commerce will unify everything, turning smartphones into personal shopping assistants where customers can browse, pay, earn rewards, and get deliveries in one place.

Shopping will become faster, simpler, and far more personal.

What advice would you give to future digital leaders in retail?

Stay curious, stay customer-obsessed, and never stop learning. Digital isn’t just about technology, it’s about people.

The best digital leaders bridge innovation with empathy, translating data and tech into real value for customers and teams.

Experiment boldly but scale responsibly. Build strong partnerships across the business — digital can’t succeed in isolation. Keep a growth mindset.

The retail world will keep changing, but if you focus on solving real problems and improving customer experience every day, you’ll stay ahead.

