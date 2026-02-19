The Minerals Council South Africa (MCSA) has sent a team to the Ekapa diamond mine in Kimberley following a mud-rush incident that has left five mineworkers trapped.

Sietse van der Woude, senior executive: modernisation and safety, and Dushendra Naidoo, head: safety and sustainable development, will be on site to engage directly with Ekapa Mining management, Mine Rescue Services, the Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources (DMPR) and organised labour during this difficult time.

“Our immediate focus is to offer support to Ekapa’s management, the affected operation, its employees, and their families.

“Finding the five people who are reported missing in the mud rush is the priority,” says Mzila Mthenjane, CEO of the MCSA.

The MCSA said its team will engage with all stakeholders to understand what caused the mud rush and to ensure that the learnings from this incident are shared with its members to prevent a repeat.

The council has also emphasised that the management of the incident, including emergency response and investigations, remains the responsibility of the mine and the relevant authorities.

It says it will not speculate on the causes while these processes are underway and refers all requests for comment on the incident to Ekapa and the DMPR.

The council has reiterated its commitment to achieving the industry’s goal of Zero Harm and to continuously drive improvements in health and safety.

