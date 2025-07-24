Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille has outlined how the Department of Tourism’s R2.434bn budget for the 2025/26 financial year will be directed towards destination development, tourism support services, legislative reforms, and job creation, with a strong emphasis on rural and township economies.

"This budget is based on the Government of National Unity’s Programme of Action for the next five years," said De Lille, addressing the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on Tuesday, 22 July. "Our mission is clear: to elevate the profile of tourism as a key driver of economic growth and job creation, as it is identified in the National Development Plan and the Tourism Sector Master Plan."

Budget allocation breakdown

According to De Lille, the primary allocations from the R2.434bn budget include:

• R1.3bn to South African Tourism

• R331m to Destination Development, primarily directed to the Working for Tourism programme

• R331m to Tourism Sector Support Services, which fund initiatives such as the Green Tourism Incentive Programme (GTIP), Tourism Grading, Market Access, and the Tourism Transformation Fund (TTF)

Response to Select Committee concerns

De Lille welcomed the recommendations from the Select Committee on Economic Development and Trade, chaired by Sonja Boshoff, stating: "The Select Committee has identified key aspects where I, too, think the Department of Tourism and South African Tourism can sharpen their focus to deliver on our mandate."

"These matters the Department is trying to address in its work, and the current Budget Policy is before the NCOP today for debate," she said.

Focus on legislative reforms and governance

The department will finalise and table the Tourism Amendment Bill, which aims to address short-term rentals, grading enforcement, and governance.

De Lille also committed to:

• Reviewing legacy strategies, including those on Heritage & Cultural Tourism, Rural Tourism, and Service Excellence

• Implementing 60-day fund approval targets for GTIP, TEF and TTF, with consequence management

• Enhancing oversight and governance through quarterly public dashboards tracking EPWP placements, fund disbursements, and risk metrics

She said: “We will strengthen internal controls, audit committees and contract and consequence-management frameworks.”

New five-pillar sector plan launched

De Lille unveiled the Tourism Growth Partnership Plan, a sector-wide action framework built on five pillars:

1. Ease of access – including visa reform, air connectivity and road transport

2. Coordinated destination marketing

3. Tourist safety and security

4. Tourism product development

5. Job creation – with a focus on youth employment and skills pathways

She announced that an Execution Lab will be held next week with sector leaders to develop implementation strategies and timelines to meet 2030 growth targets.

Destination development projects in nine provinces

De Lille detailed 17 community tourism infrastructure projects scheduled for completion this financial year. Highlights include:

• Mthonsi and Qatywa Lodges (Eastern Cape)

• Qwa Qwa Guest House (Free State)

• Muzi Pan Project (KwaZulu-Natal)

• 10 Limpopo projects, including Mapate Recreational Tourism, Nandoni Dam and Phiphidi Waterfall

• Mdluli Cultural Centre (Mpumalanga) and Manyane Lodge (North West)

At the Tisane Project in Limpopo, upgrades to accommodation and a restaurant have already enabled the hosting of several community functions.

"We are also working to finalise condition assessments for five World Heritage Sites," she added.

Nearly 18,000 visit new dinosaur centre in a month

Since launching on 22 June 2025, the Kgodumodumo Dinosaur Interpretation Centre at Golden Gate Highlands National Park has already attracted nearly 18,000 tourists in its first month.

"This demonstrates the power of partnerships. The project was funded by the European Union, with the Department of Tourism working in close collaboration with the Department of Environment, Forestry, and Fisheries," said De Lille.

Investment and marketing initiatives

In September 2025, the department will host the first Tourism Investment Conference in Cape Town to attract anchor investors for tourism infrastructure.

"We will launch our Tourism Investment Booklet in collaboration with the UN Tourism," De Lille said.

South African Tourism will also sharpen its marketing efforts, particularly in India, China, and Brics+ countries, supported by the improved air access and direct flights expected to resume through SAA.

At the recent China mission with Deputy President Paul Mashatile, De Lille noted: "It was encouraging to hear from 150 tour operators about the positive impact the Department of Tourism’s Trusted Tour Operator Scheme (TTOS) is having on sentiment."

The department aims to support 105 MICE bid submissions, convert 25 into closed wins, and host 10 events in villages, townships and small towns, with a targeted economic impact of R120m.

Youth innovation and risk management

To address digital and climate-related challenges, the department is developing a Digital Maturity Roadmap, a real-time tourism dashboard, and mobile tools. A G20 Hackathon will also be hosted, in partnership with 18 higher education institutions, inviting students to propose digital tourism solutions.

The Sector Risk and Mitigation Plan will prioritise climate change, safety, health, and governance.

In closing, De Lille reiterated the department’s commitment to reform and inclusive growth: "Together, we will create a resilient and inclusive tourism sector that powers South Africa’s future."

