Somalia stressed on Tuesday the importance of protecting the African Union (AU) territories' sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity to sustain development and progress in the African continent.

Somali National News Agency (SONNA) this affirmation came during a meeting held by the President of Somalia Hassan Sheikh Mahmoud with the chairperson of AU and Comoros' counterpart Azali Assoumani through his participation in the Italy-Africa summit.

They discussed ways to strengthen bilateral ties, joint cooperation between Somalia and Comoros, in addition to issues of common interest.

