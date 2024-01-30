Sokoto State governor, Ahmad Aliyu and his Niger State counterpart, Mohammed Umar Bago, are seeking the support of the Federal Government to increase food production in their states.

The governors during their separate visits to the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security headquarters in Abuja, rolled out their plans to improve food production in their various states.

Governor Aliyu highlighted insecurity as the major concern affecting farming activities in the state.

According to him, many farmers have abandoned their farmlands for fear of insecurity, leading to shortage in food production.

“Our major concern in Sokoto State as far as food production is concerned is banditry affecting some parts of the state, without security, farmers cannot go to the farm.

“Some farmers have had to abandon their farms,” he said.

The governor harped on the need to strategise on how to identify genuine farmers in the state.

He decried the activities of ‘political farmers, who, according to him sabotage the efforts made by the government to boost food production through interventions.

“So another reason why I’m here is to seek your support and to see how we can collaborate so that we can work together and achieve one of the desired result for Mr President to provide support to all our farmers.

“Identification of genuine farmers is very important to address the situation whereby you spend billions of naira just to subsidise agriculture and somebody uses the opportunity to enrich himself.

“I want to share with you that the Sokoto State government will establish a committee under the Ministry of Agriculture to collaborate with the Ministry of Communication, Innovation and Digital Economy so that we can put a mechanism to identify the genuine farmers in the state. Without this, the government support cannot get to the real farmers,” he said.

On his part, Governor Bago assured Nigerians and potential investors that the state would soon top the chart in rice production.

He disclosed that the state is already ahead in terms of rice padding and disclosed that 150,000 hectares of land had been donated to the Federal Government for the dry season farming.

He said: “Niger State is already the headquarters of rice padding in Nigeria. However, the production of rice in Niger State has not been optimised.

“With technology and mechanisation that we have brought in, we are confident that the one million hectares of land for the year 2024, would be used judiciously,” he said.

“And we have already offered 150,000 hectares of land to the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security for the Federal Government initiative for the dry season farming. Be assured that in the next news of agrarian states, Niger State will lead.”

He said his government had moved away from the archaic method of farming as sophisticated technology had been introduced.

According to him, farm inputs like seedlings, fertilizer and pesticides get to the real farmers unlike what was obtainable where fake farmers amassed inputs for themselves.

“What we doing is that we have abandoned the hitherto approach to farming. Now the state government is investing in land preparation. So, the people on the farms are the real farmers.

The new register for farmers is accurate and we have direct access to these farmers and whatever we take to the farm gets to the farmers directly,” he added.

On the post-harvest losses, the governor said: “A lot of investment is going into storage. I agree with you that a lot of food items get spoilt before they get to the farm.

“Now with this approach that we have brought in, we will provide access roads to the farmers in rural areas and also provide storage facilities for where those farm estates are.”

In his remarks, the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari, commended the progress made in the agricultural sector of Sokoto State and Niger State.

He expressed optimism for possibilities ahead, stressing the need to leverage on the lessons learnt from the first phase of the Dry Season Food Production which began with Wheat in 15 participating states

“Your visit is a substantiation of the strong partnership and collaboration we are striving to build between the states and the federal government in our collective efforts to ensure food security and agricultural development in Nigeria.

“We are aware, that the agricultural sector in Sokoto state has experienced remarkable achievements since your administration came to office. Your efforts towards the provision of Agricultural Input Support to farmers in the State are well noted.

“Distribution of assorted fertilizer to farmers for free in all the 23 Local Government across the state, provision of free assorted seeds and agrochemicals to farmers for the 2023/2024 dry season farming and the recently constructed 450 hectares Kware Irrigation Scheme (with payment of compensation to the affected farmers) attests to progressive governance and then makes it a statement of fact that Sokoto has a Frontline Position in the Renewed Hope for Food Security Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” he said.

Speaking further, the minister explained that the government is dedicated to implementing stringent measures in the forthcoming Dry/Wet Season Farming for Rice, Maize, and Cassava, to ensure transparent distribution of agro-inputs and targeting genuine farmers adding that collaboration with states, local governments, traditional rulers, NGOs, and relevant MDAs will be crucial in achieving this goal.

