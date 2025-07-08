The South African arm of Netherlands-based engineering consultancy Royal HaskoningDHV has rebranded as Atana. The rebrand is the result of a group of, mostly, South African engineering professionals who bought a controlling margin of the consultancy in SA.

The group – management and employees of the company – now owns 74% of what was Royal HaskoningDHV South Africa, with the Dutch business retaining 26% ownership.

The South African operation of Haskoning became an independent company, owned by employees and local management on 29 February 2024.

“This means that Atana is an independent, majority African-owned firm whose autonomy is a significant competitive advantage across the African continent, allowing it to be more responsive to local market demands,” says Atana CEO Anke Mastenbroek.

Atana is a level one broad-based black economic empowerment (B-BBEE) company. “Our rebrand as Atana highlights our strong focus on the pan-African market while building on 103 years of experience,” says Mastenbroek.

The South African company remains Haskoning’s (formerly Royal HaskoningDHV) strategic partner in Africa and some of its practice areas will continue to deliver on global projects, specifically Atana’s data centre, light industry, climate resilience and aviation divisions.

“Atana is filled with talented people committed to doing challenging work that makes a difference to South Africa, Africa and the globe. We want a world that is better, fairer and greener, so that everyone enjoys a more resilient society,” she says.

The company that later became Royal HaskoningDHV South Africa was founded in Johannesburg in 1922 as Stewart Scott International. It gained significant international expertise when DHV Group acquired a majority shareholding in 2006.

In 2012, DHV and Royal Haskoning merged and became Royal HaskoningDHV South Africa. “Now, as Atana, we are enthusiastically returning to our African roots,” says Mastenbroek.

The name Atana is inspired by the Shona word zvakabatana, which means ‘closely connected’ .

Atana’s level 1 B-BBEE status demonstrates its commitment to fostering transformation throughout its operations, says Mastenbroek.

“Transformation at Atana is not a symbol; it’s a shift that’s meaningful, measurable and mission-led. Atana is built on empowerment, inclusion and impactful participation in South Africa’s and Africa’s economic future.”

