Psycho Bunny, the menswear brand known for its vibrant designs and iconic neon bunny logo, has now entered into the South African market with the official opening of its first store in Sandton, Johannesburg.

This expansion marks a significant milestone as the brand continues its aggressive growth strategy across the globe over the past year.

Founded in New York in 2005 and re-founded in Montreal in 2016, Psycho Bunny has garnered a loyal following for its high-quality apparel, particularly its signature polo shirts.

Over the past year, the brand has opened 12 new stores — with four more global brick-and-mortar activations before the end of 2024 — bringing its total to more than 200 locations worldwide, including stores in North America, Latin America, Middle East, Japan, and now South Africa.

In 2024, Psycho Bunny launched a whole new way to express the brand by introducing The Bold Standard. Born out of their relentless commitment to consummate quality, striking design, and a thoroughly audacious, adventurous lifestyle, it’s a state of mind, an attitude, an ethos, a mantra, a rallying cry, a veritable religion, plus one thoroughly iconic Bunny logo.

In short, The Bold Standard is the very essence of the brand.

Psycho Bunny is also recognised for sourcing 80% of its products from South America, featuring Peruvian Pima cotton that ensures unrivaled comfort and quality. The brand has successfully cultivated a unique identity catering to a diverse audience.

Mens and kids apparel items include polos, tees, pants, shorts, swimwear, sweaters, hoodies, and sweatshirts, jackets, loungewear, activewear, tennis and golf apparel, and accessories.

Anna Martini, CEO of Psycho Bunny, expressed her enthusiasm for their upcoming launch into the country: “We are thrilled to introduce Psycho Bunny to South Africa, a young vibrant market that resonates with our brand’s energetic spirit. Set to open literally in the heart of local fashion Sandton, with its premium shopping environment is just the perfect location for our first store in this dynamic region. We look forward to connecting with local customers and showcasing our various collections.”

“As the local distributor of Psycho Bunny, we are super excited about the partnership with this premium brand. Having been instrumental with bringing other top labels and brands into the country, we are particularly excited to become a part of this iconic retail community”, stated Slimsuit Distributors director, Richard Epstein and added “Also having scouted several retail spaces across SA, Sandton represented a fantastic opportunity for us to launch Psycho Bunny into the market. We know you are going to love the sheer luxury of Psycho Bunny and look forward to expansion in the near future.”

Psycho Bunny Sandton City officially opened its doors to the public on Monday, 4 November 2024.

All rights reserved. © 2022. Bizcommunity.com Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).