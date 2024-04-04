In his address from the State House in Harare this Wednesday morning, President Mnangagwa said according to the Zimbabwe Livelihoods Assessment Committee Report for 2023 , 2,7 million people were expected to be food insecure from April 2023 until the end of March 2024.

The Head of State said the government will work to ensure that all vulnerable households get food supplies in time.

He said top on governments priority is securing food for all Zimbabweans, adding that adequate resources will be mobilised and re-directed towards national food security including through supplementary grain imports .

President Mnangagwa said preliminary assessments show that Zimbabwe requires in excess of US$2billion towards various interventions

Story by Josephine Mugiyo, Diplomatic Correspondent

