Pan-African telecom and network services provider, Paratus Group, has announced a distribution agreement with Starlink for its high-speed services across Africa. This partnership will enable Paratus to offer Starlink's services to its customers throughout Africa, contingent on Starlink receiving operating licenses in those countries.

“This agreement aligns perfectly with our vision of transforming Africa through exceptional digital infrastructure and customer service. It means we can offer industry sectors – such as land and offshore energy, mining, hospitality, education, healthcare, agriculture and more – the reliable and constant connectivity they need to flourish, no matter how remote they are,” explains group chief commercial officer of Paratus, Martin Cox.



“The Starlink agreement further strengthens our LEO (low earth orbit) satellite services offering across Africa and affirms our considerable capability and reach on the continent. It reinforces our goal to collaborate with entities that share our vision of transforming both African businesses and communities.”

Starlink’s services will be immediately available through Paratus in Mozambique, Kenya, Rwanda, and Nigeria, with plans for expansion to other countries.

Starlink has identified the Paratus Group as a crucial distributor in Africa.

Scalable hardware

Starlink offers high-speed broadband internet through a user-friendly, scalable hardware platform that can be easily distributed worldwide. Its design allows it to operate independently of local infrastructure and maintain multiple paths back to the internet, ensuring reliable service that keeps businesses operational.

Currently serving tens of thousands of business locations, Starlink caters to customers in various capacities. These include primary enterprise connectivity, 4G and VSAT replacement, backup, interim setup, and emergency services.

Across its network, Starlink maintains greater than 99.5% up-time across all customers – and higher for unobstructed installations. Up-time is measured without mitigating factors, such as weather and wire-cut outages.



Paratus will be able to provide its customers with both fixed, mobility and maritime services with immediate effect. Paratus will be able to provide its customers 24/7/365 enterprise support.

