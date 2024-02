Nigeria's economy grew 3.46% in the fourth quarter, quicker than in the two previous quarters of 2023, statistics agency data showed on Thursday.

The pickup in growth came as reforms instituted by President Bola Tinubu last year started to take effect.

Gross domestic product (GDP) grew 2.54% in the third quarter of last year and 2.51% in the second quarter.

Growth in the final quarter of 2022 was 3.52% in annual terms.

