Abuja-based startup Possible EVS is set to launch its first fleet of electric taxis in Nigeria.

The company’s fleet will have 30 vehicles initially, with plans to expand to over 200 electric taxis across major Nigerian cities by mid-2024, Vanguard News reported.

The e-taxis will provide last-mile solutions for intra- and inter-city trips, offering shared travel options.

To support the operation of the electric taxis, the startup will establish charging stations across Abuja, serving as a pilot program for future expansion, said CEO and founder Mosope Olaosebikan.

