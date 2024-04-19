The Federal Government has reiterated its commitment to provide affordable homes for civil servants through the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF) Federal Integrated Staff Housing (FISH) programme, in line with pillar 6 of the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation plan 2021-2025 (FCCSIP-25).

Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HoSF), Dr Folasade Yemi Esan, spoke on Thursday, during a site inspection of the ongoing construction of 116 housing units of two-bedroom semi-detached bungalows at Gwagwalada to be allocated to core civil servants, upon completion.

Yemi-Esan called on all contractors involved in making the estate habitable, to expedite action on the provision of electricity, water, and internal road network in the housing estate.

The estate, which is fully funded by the Federal Government Staff Housing Loans Board (FGSHLB) and being constructed, in partnership with some real estate developers, is projected to be commissioned in June as part of activities to mark the 2024 civil service week.

The Executive Secretary, Federal Government Staff Housing Loans Board (FGSHLB), Alhaji Ibrahim Mairiga disclosed that two developers have already completed and handed over their buildings to the Board.

Director, Communication, Mohammed Ahmed in a statement, said the commissioning of the FISH estate would be a testament to the present administration’s pledge towards improving the welfare and well-being of civil servants, in tandem with its strategic plan.

