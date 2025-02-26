The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Disability Matters, Hon. Bashiru Dawodu, on Tuesday called for a tax exemption for Persons With Disabilities (PWDs).

Speaking at the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) by Persons With Disabilities in Abuja, Hon. Dawodu also called for tax relief for companies employing persons with disabilities, as well as for manufacturers of equipment used by PWDs.

While reiterating the Committee’s support for the proposed tax reform bills being considered by the National Assembly, he noted that the Committee would present its position at the public hearing.

He disclosed that the Committee would advocate for tax credits and waivers for companies manufacturing equipment used by PWDs.

He also proposed that teachers involved in Special Education should be encouraged through scholarships, while a Disability Trust Fund should be established to support the interests of PWDs.

Hon. Dawodu stated that the 2018 Disability Act, which has a five-year moratorium, is not being diligently implemented by government agencies and the private sector. He added that the House was working on amending the law to impose more stringent penalties.

He disclosed that some provisions of the Act include ensuring easy access to public buildings, bus and rail terminals, as well as education and health facilities.

The lawmaker noted that even after the creation of the Disability Commission, the Disability Act had yet to be domesticated in several states across the country, with only 22 states having done so.

He urged states that have yet to domesticate the law to do so in the interest of persons with disabilities living in those states, while also lamenting the poor budgetary allocation to the Disability Commission.

He argued that the allocation of about N2 billion to the Disability Commission reflects the government’s inadequate commitment to the welfare of persons with disabilities, stating that the nation had fallen short of expectations.

Hon. Dawodu emphasized the need for collaboration with NGOs and other organizations to advance the cause of PWDs. He stated that with over 35 million Nigerians living with disabilities, the country would function more effectively if the National Assembly took stronger action.

In his remarks, the Director of the PWD’s Potential Unhinged Project, Mr. Valentine Zion, said the MoU covers a nationwide medical access support initiative for persons with disabilities, aiming to provide assistance to PWDs in underserved areas.

The MoU also includes talent discovery and development programs for PWDs within the creative industry, a reality TV show to showcase the potential and resilience of PWDs, and an inclusive musical concert.

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

by Kehinde Akintola