The Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA), Honourable Aderemi Oseni, has urged contractors to adhere strictly to project specifications, saying poor quality work had been a major factor in road failures across Nigeria.

Oseni, an engineer representing Ibarapa East/Ido Federal Constituency of Oyo State, gave the charge at Oyo Federal Roads Stakeholders Engagement, a forum organised by the House of Representatives Committee on Works.

He stressed the need for contractors to uphold professionalism and deliver quality projects that serve the interests of the public and noted that while overloading contributed to road deterioration, the primary issue was the failure of contractors to comply with approved project designs.

Oseni said: “Some road failures are not caused by overloading but by poor-quality work by some contractors. If roads are built to specification, maintenance costs across the country will be significantly reduced. Deviating from these standards leads to high maintenance expenses and deteriorating infrastructure.”

He commended the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hononourable Tajudeen Abbas, for granting Oyo State “unprecedented privilege by appointing lawmakers from the state as chairmen of both the House Committees on Works and FERMA.”

He praised the Minister of Works, Mr. David Umahi, for his new approach to road infrastructure management, noting that visible improvements were already taking place nationwide.

“We can all see a remarkable shift from the past in our road infrastructure. The reforms are taking shape, and we must leverage this opportunity to ensure the best outcomes for our state and the nation,” he added.

Oseni, an APC chieftain further lauded President Bola Tinubu for implementing reforms which he said were “gradually yielding positive results across all sectors.

“We have a president who is committed to fixing Nigeria’s challenges. His approach to road infrastructure development is a testament to that commitment.”

