The authorities of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on Thursday announced that they have commenced the deployment of relief items to support efforts by various state governments in providing aid to individuals affected by the floods.

According to the latest statistics issued by NEMA’s Emergency Operations Centre and made available to the Nigerian Tribune, no fewer than 27 states have been impacted, with a total of 227,494 people affected, 32,837 houses damaged, and 16,488 hectares of farmland, including crops, also damaged.

In a statement issued by NEMA’s Head of Press Unit, Manzo Ezekiel, it was noted that “the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has responded to the recent flood incidents that devastated some communities across the country and has begun conducting impact assessments with the various State Emergency Management Agencies (SEMAs) to provide timely and appropriate support to those affected.”

He added, “The timely response by NEMA to the flood incidents is a continuation of the Agency’s early preparations, including the deployment of search and rescue teams and the alert status of all NEMA zonal and operational offices.”

“The Agency has also started deploying relief items to complement the efforts of various state governments in providing aid to flood-affected individuals.”

“Additionally, NEMA will continue public sensitization and grassroots awareness through advocacy and workshops on solid waste management to increase public consciousness regarding the clearing of blocked drainage systems and waterways.”

“Based on statistics from the NEMA Emergency Operations Centre, which was established for flood monitoring and resource coordination, 27 states have been impacted, with a total of 227,494 people affected, 32,837 houses damaged, and 16,488 hectares of farmland, including crops, also damaged.”

He also conveyed assurances from NEMA Director General, Mrs. Zubaida Umar, regarding her commitment to coordinating and providing “necessary support for efficient disaster management in the country.”

She reiterated that communities at risk of flooding and those living along waterways should relocate to higher ground ahead of the peak of the rainy season.

Furthermore, she urged all stakeholders, especially SEMAs and community leaders, to be prepared to activate flood response plans at short notice due to the increasing incidents in some parts of the country.

In a related development, the Director General of NEMA advised farmers not to panic over the temporary dry season being experienced in some states, noting that the situation will soon improve, as forecasted in the seasonal climate predictions released earlier this year by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet).

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).