Lagos Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Thursday reaffirmed, the state’s readiness to welcome partnerships that bring in capital, technology, and expertise to boost the state’s socio-economic development, particularly from South Africa.

Governor Sanwo-Olu gave this reaffirmation while speaking at the Nigeria-South Africa Economic Diplomacy Roundtable, held at MTN Plaza, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented at the event by the deputy governor, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, noted that South African businesses had played a crucial role in Lagos’ economic narrative, “ranging from telecommunications that enhance its digital inclusion to retail chains that cater to millions of households, and financial institutions that bolster trade, housing, and enterprise development.”

The governor explained that Lagos remained the gateway to West Africa’s economy, serving as a regional hub for trade, finance, innovation, and culture within the continent, pointing out that the state was implementing reforms and infrastructure projects that include expanded rail networks, modernized ports, and improved logistics corridors to support its growing economy and attract long-term investment.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, while highlighting emerging opportunities in the state, pointed to green manufacturing, renewable energy, fintech, and the creative industries as sectors ripe for mutually beneficial collaboration.

He assured that his administration was committed to continuing to build a city where innovation thrives, businesses flourish, and public policy provides clarity, confidence, and consistency, adding: “We see South Africa not as a competitor, but as a collaborator in building a stronger, more connected Africa.”

The Deputy Minister of International Relations of the Republic of South Africa, Hon. Thandi Moraka, in her address, equally reaffirmed the commitment of South Africa and Nigeria to deepening political, economic, and developmental cooperation aimed at advancing Africa’s transformation agenda.

The deputy minister said that the roundtable followed the successful 11th Session of the Bi-National Commission (BNC) between South Africa and Nigeria, adding that the BNC reaffirmed that the partnership between both nations extended beyond politics, focusing on shared growth through trade, industrial collaboration, and innovation.

Also in his address, Consular-General, Republic of South Africa, Prof. Bobby J. Moroe, emphasized the need for the two nations to collaborate, assuring that South Africa would continue to work with MTN and the business chambers in Nigeria to create platforms for the enhancement of a conducive business environment between the two countries.

Prof. Moroe stated that collaboration between South African missions here in Nigeria enabled the work being done by both countries through their Binational Commission (BNC), adding, “South African consulate in particular is very central here in Nigeria to create a very conducive business environment and create the platforms for our businesses, both Nigerian and South African businesses, to partner.”

Earlier, during a courtesy visit by the Deputy Minister of International Relations of the Republic of South Africa, Hon. Thandi Moraka, to the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, at the Deputy Governor’s Residence in Osborne, Ikoyi, the governor emphasized the need for African countries to work together and unite in pursuit of the continent’s collective development and growth.

Sanwo-Olu declared that Africa had no choice other than to unite, positing that this is the only continent they have, and, therefore, paramount for them to work in harmony to develop and enhance its full potential.

“We should work together as Africans; Africa must unite. We really have no choice because this is the place where everything will happen. We can see what is happening around the world. Europe is united, Asia is united; they’ve developed everything they want to do in Asia, in Europe, so it is here. So we must make sure that it is Africans who actually do that development,” he said.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, while making the call, further argued that every country on the continent was tied together in different ways, explaining that Africa would be doing a total disservice to its people if they don’t work together as Africans.

Highlighting some of South African businesses that are in Nigeria, Sanwo-Olu stated the government had continued to ensure that they created an environment for businesses and people within the state to work seamlessly and thrive well, stressing that there might be challenges, but they must come together to fix the challenges and not see themselves as different.

Similarly, in her remarks, the Deputy Minister of International Relations of the Republic of South Africa, Hon. Moraka, described Lagos as the economic hub of the African continent, noting that collaboration between Lagos and South Africa would enable both countries to leverage the vast business opportunities the state offered and contribute to driving the continent’s economic growth from this region.

Moraka emphasised that both countries needed to work together to promote industrial partnerships and create opportunities that benefit both their people, adding that through the visit of the ministry to Lagos, both South Africa and Nigeria can jointly identify solutions to improve the ease of doing business within the continent.

“Lagos is the economic hub of our continent, Africa. I acknowledged the efforts of the various business chambers in the state, whose work in strengthening business-to-business has promoted mutual investment and job creation opportunities for the two countries.

“While significant progress has been achieved, we must all continue to address the bottlenecks that exist, however, particularly in the space of trade facilitation processes and market access channels,” she said.

The deputy minister further stated the importance and benefit of Nigeria and South Africa working together to implement sectoral agreements that would unlock the full potential of cooperation between the two countries, and particularly position the continent positively at the global level.

While highlighting Africa’s Progressive Development Agenda 2063, which is a strategic blueprint for inclusive growth and sustainable development on the continent, the deputy minister noted that both Nigeria and South Africa had a common vision to work together towards a peaceful and prosperous integrated Africa that they all desired.

