GLOBALLY, the non-availability of sufficient parking spaces in major cities is a serious concern. This is largely because the demand for parking spaces usually outstrips the available supply, thereby giving rise to a myriad of parking challenges. If not well-managed, this could lead to traffic congestion and air pollution amongst others. This is where a carefully planned effective parking management system becomes expedient. Worldwide, as cities expand and evolve, the imperative to re-imagine Parking paradigms becomes more pressing.

Hence, most cities deploy a spectrum of strategies to optimize parking utilization and curtail parking-induced traffic. Cities like Singapore and London, for instance, use dynamic pricing to regulate parking demand by adjusting fees based on factors such as time of day, location, and demand fluctuations. This strategy aims to incentivize drivers to use alternative transportation options or park in less congested areas. Smart parking technologies, such as sensors, data analytics, and mobile apps, are revolutionizing parking management in cities like San Francisco and Barcelona. These systems allow real-time monitoring of parking availability, guiding drivers to vacant spots and helping alleviate traffic congestion.

Tokyo and Amsterdam are improving urban mobility by integrating parking facilities with public transit networks. This strategy promotes a combination of driving and alternative transportation modes, including park-and-ride facilities, bicycle parking hubs, and seamless transit connections, for commuters. Strict enforcement of parking rules and zoning laws is vital in cities like New York and Sydney to deter illegal parking and ensure compliance. Deploying measures such as parking enforcement officers, CCTV surveillance, and automated ticketing systems helps uphold order and safety on urban streets. Considering its growing population, limited landmass, and continuous economic activities, Lagos experiences a high demand for parking spaces. The existing parking infrastructure is inadequate to address the parking needs. As earlier stated, this is not peculiar to Lagos. Several major cities contend with similar challenges. The issue of insufficient parking infrastructure is not necessarily an affirmation of a lack of concerted efforts towards the same but more a result of rapid urbanization. Though the pursuit of effective parking management in Lagos is understandably fraught with obstacles, it yet brims with potential. Undoubtedly, optimizing the utilization of existing public spaces to create regulated parking environments and curbing unauthorized parking is crucial to nip the challenge in the bud.

Cheerfully, in the last four years, the State government has been making renewed and commendable efforts to redefine parking management. This is being done through comprehensive urban planning frameworks, substantial investment in infrastructure, and the implementation of a robust parking policy. This, no doubt, is a step in the right direction. In my view, the establishment of the Lagos State Parking Authority (LASPA) and the implementation of the Lagos State Parking Policy certainly reinforces the government’s resolve to provide innovative parking solutions. It represents an audacious attempt to scientifically address the state’s parking challenges while charting a course toward sustainable urban development that is hinged on effective parking management. To consolidate the gains of the current dispensation in the sector, considering the ‘On-Street Parking’ option might be a viable solution to confront this longstanding issue. ‘On-Street Parking’ involves designating portions of public roads for parking vehicles. It is a regulated form of parking that allows for the use of designated spots on streets and major roads for timed parking. Is a common method of parking that aptly suits urban and suburban areas. It not only optimizes the use of limited urban space but also brings about numerous economic benefits that can further catalyse diverse economic benefits.

This kind of parking can be done on one side of a carriageway or two sides of a dual carriageway, depending on the size of the road. To be able to accommodate ‘On-Street Parking’, a road must be up to 9.5 meters in width minimum. This parking mode helps to regulate the already existing roadside parking and check indiscriminate parking. When properly regulated, it introduces a structured approach to managing vehicular traffic. By designating specific areas and times for parking, congestion around popular destinations can be minimized, thereby improving overall traffic flow and reducing travel times. In addition, the practice enables the provision of additional parking spaces, especially in areas with high parking activities and limited parking facilities. ‘On-Street Parking’ will not only increase parking capacity but will also help to maximize urban public spaces. This efficiency is crucial for a city like Lagos prone to gridlock due to heavy vehicular movements. Also, implementing a paid parking system generates revenue that can be reinvested into parking infrastructure. Cities such as New York, London, Tokyo, and Singapore have successfully implemented the mode, proving its efficacy in managing urban congestion and supporting economic growth. These cities serve as shining examples of how structured parking policies contribute to sustainable urban development. For Lagos, the benefits are manifold.

Beyond addressing the shortage of parking infrastructure, it can stimulate local businesses by ensuring the turnover of customers and enhancing accessibility. Retail areas, markets, and commercial hubs would see increased foot traffic, boosting sales and fostering economic vitality. However, to prevent abuse and ensure compliance, the introduction of ‘On-Street Parking’ must be accompanied by efficient enforcement and transparency. Clear signage, convenient payment methods, and fair pricing structures are essential to gaining public acceptance and maximizing the system’s effectiveness.

As part of strategies to proffer lasting solutions to parking challenges and parking-induced traffic in the State, it is heartwarming to note that the government has reportedly approved the commencement of ‘On-Street Parking’.

The first phase of the implementation of the strategy has led to the creation of an additional 1800 Parking slots at 5 major zones in the State. Ikeja, Surulere, Victoria Island, Ikoyi, and Lekki are among the first areas slated for the pilot scheme. The ‘On-Street Parking’ System will be operated by a well-designed and systematic module to meet the parking demands of the citizens. The system will be managed by concessionaires assigned to different zones, with LASPA as the regulating agency.

The involvement of concessionaires in the scheme is intended to reinforce the government’s commitment to continuous collaboration with the private sector, thus fostering local content and creative growth. The partnership is also intended to offer benefits such as efficient management, seamless processes, improved user experience with better services, innovation in parking solutions, and enhanced regulatory compliance among others. Lagos, no doubt, stands at a pivotal juncture where innovative solutions are imperative to sustain its growth trajectory. Embracing ‘On-Street Parking’ not only tackles the pressing issue of shortage parking scarcity but also sets the stage for a more organized and prosperous urban landscape. With the needed support from critical stakeholders, Lagos can transform its parking challenges into opportunities for enhanced mobility, economic dynamism, and improved urban living standards.

It is, therefore, time for Lagos State and Lagosians to seize the opportunity presented by on-street parking and pave the way for a more sustainable and vibrant future. Residents are, thus, enjoined to cooperate with the LASPA and other stakeholders in achieving the seamless implementation of the innovative scheme.

Omojoye, a senior citizen, writes in from Palmgroove, Lagos.

