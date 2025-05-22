Former Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi has denied reports that he met with President Bola Tinubu in Rome to discuss an alleged ₦225 billion debt linked to Fidelity Bank.

In a statement released on Thursday, Obi described the report as part of a blackmail campaign aimed at damaging his reputation.

“I have never sought an audience with, nor met, President Tinubu since he assumed office, except about 1 minute meeting at the arena of Saint Peter’s Basilica Rome during the inauguration Mass of Pope Leo XIV, where I was seated behind, and had to respectfully greet him, and other dignitaries present,” Obi said.

Obi also clarified his relationship with Fidelity Bank, stating that he does not own the bank.

“Throughout my career, I have served as Chairman/Director of 3 banks/Financial institutions, of which Fidelity is one of them. Fidelity has over 500,000 shareholders, none of whom hold a majority stake.”

The former Governor of Anambra State attributed the negative reports to paid blackmailers seeking to harm his reputation and cause distress to Fidelity Bank’s hardworking employees and shareholders.

“To those peddling these falsehoods, and engaging in blackmail, I offer a simple prayer: May God grant you the virtues of gratitude and understanding to know that we came here with nothing and will go with nothing, that they cannot profit from their evil ways,” he concluded.