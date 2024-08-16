The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) on Thursday said that it intercepted expired and controlled pharmaceutical products with a Duty Paid Value (DPV) of NGN1.8bn illegally imported into Lagos Port.

The Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi who disclosed this while unveiling the seizures to newsmen during a press briefing in Lagos, said that the illicit drugs comprises tramadol, codeine and other pharmaceuticals without registration numbers from regulatory authorities.

He said if allowed to exit the ports, the drugs would undermine the security of our dear nation by influencing the behavior of individuals involved in criminal activities, often fueled by illicit drugs such as tramadol.

Aside from being expired, he said some of the seized drugs were imported without undergoing the necessary regulatory requirements, such as obtaining a National Agency for Food Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) number.

“We also have containers that were seized due to false declarations, ostensibly to evade duty payments, which amounts to smuggling. In total, 12 containers have been seized. These importations are in flagrant violation of Section 233 of the Nigeria Customs Service Act (NCSA) 2023.

“One of the seized containers, a 1x40ft container with box number SEGU4339917, was declared to contain baclofen tablets, metoprolol succinate, atenolol gloves, losartan potassium, hydrochlorothiazide, atorvastatin calcium, esomeprazole magnesium, diclofenac sodium topical gel, valsartan tablets, losartan potassium, and timolol maleate.

“Upon examination, the container was found to be laden with daily health immune supplements that expired in July this year; acyclovir capsules that expired in April 2024; valsartan tablets (320mg and 160mg) that expired in June 2024; prednisone tablets (USP 10mg) that expired in June 2024; losartan potassium tablets (100mg) that expired in June 2024.

“Others are major aspirin low-dose pain reliever (81mg) that expired in June 2024; vitamin D supplements that expired in June 2024; magnesium oxide tablets (420mg) that expired in June 2024; diclofenac sodium topical gel expiring in November 2024; oral rehydration solution mix that expired in July 2024; unimap multiple micronutrient supplements expiring in December 2025, and other regulated medical items,” he explained.

“In addition to the expired pharmaceutical products, another 20ft container (No. DFSU 1362498) was found to contain cartons of Royal Tramadol (225mg) concealed with expired cartons of Really Extra analgesic, antiseptic, and anti-inflammatory tablets without a NAFDAC number.

“Another 20ft container (No. PCIU 1934537) was found to contain rolls of tramadol (225mg) concealed with expired cartons of Zokomol and Diclofenac pharmaceutical products without a NAFDAC registration number. Similarly, a 20ft container (No. CAIU 2167874) was found to contain cartons of tramadol (100mg) concealed with expired cartons of pharmaceutical products without a NAFDAC number,” he added.

Additionally, he disclosed that a 40ft container (No. SEGU 6326800) was found to contain cartons of codeine concealed with cartons of expired pharmaceutical products and cartons of brushes.

He stated that a 1x40ft container (No. DFSU 7320205) was found to contain cartons of codeine and tramadol concealed with expired Diacare antidiarrheal and Really Extra pain reliever pharmaceutical products without a NAFDAC number.

“Another 40ft container (No. TCKU 6880985) was found to contain cartons of expired pharmaceutical products without a NAFDAC registration number. In addition to the pharmaceutical products, there were two 40ft containers (Nos. CAUU 5699055 and SUAN 8691124) with 15,540 and 12,000 pieces of cutlasses and machetes, respectively. A total of 27,540 pieces of cutlasses and machetes were contained in the two containers.

“I want to specially commend Comptroller Babatunde Olomu, the Customs Area Controller for Apapa Command, and the officers working with him for this anti-smuggling exploit. The Apapa Command handles the highest volume of trade for the NCS, collects the highest revenue, and is therefore saddled with a higher degree of expectation from the management of the Service and the government. I urge them to maintain this level of performance,” he stated.

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

