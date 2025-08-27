The Federal Operations Unit Zone A of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has handed over various expired pharmaceutical products worth N3,779,500,000 to the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC).

This was disclosed on Tuesday by the Comptroller, FOU, Zone A, Comptroller Mohammed Shuaibu, during a courtesy visit to the unit by the new NAFDAC Director in charge of enforcement and investigation, Dr. Martin Iluyomade.

While addressing journalists at the FOU Zone A headquarters in Lagos, Shuaibu reaffirmed the Service’s dedication to upholding the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the NCS and NAFDAC.

He noted that the MoU marked a significant milestone in Nigeria’s fight against fake and counterfeit products.

“What we are witnessing today is a follow-up of the MoU, emphasising the importance of collaboration among regulatory and security agencies to continuously thwart the smuggling and importation of these harmful consignments,” he said.

The Comptroller mentioned that a total of three trucks filled with various brands of expired pharmaceutical products were being handed over. These include items in sacks and cartons such as Hyergra, Royal Tablets 225, CSC Codine Syrup, Really Extral, Tramadol, Amlodipine, Milk Oil Flavour, and Firegra, among others. The wide range of these products poses serious risks to public health if not properly regulated. It was revealed that the Duty Paid Value (DPV) of the expired pharmaceuticals stood at ₦3,779,500,000.

The Comptroller emphasized that the service remains committed to ensuring the safety and efficacy of medications.

“Expired products must be handled with utmost seriousness. The potential risks to public health from expired or counterfeit products can not be understated,” he said.

He further assured the public that the service prioritizes the health and safety of Nigerians by preventing expired or counterfeit drugs from circulating in the market. The handover, he noted, is not a one-off event, as more products will be transferred to NAFDAC following the conclusion of ongoing investigations.

He reiterated the importance of the continued collaboration between NCS and NAFDAC.

“This collaborative effort sets a precedent for future actions aimed at ensuring that only safe and effective medications are available to the Nigerian population,” he concluded.

Receiving the consignments on behalf of the Director General of NAFDAC, Dr. Martin Iluyomade, a representative of the agency, commended the Nigeria Customs Service for its unwavering commitment to the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between both agencies.

He lauded the ongoing collaboration, describing it as a healthy and strategic partnership and pledged that NAFDAC would redouble its efforts in the fight against the smuggling of counterfeit and fake pharmaceutical products.

