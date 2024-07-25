Nicci Boutiques has reopened its flagship store in Hyde Park Corner, Johannesburg. As a long-standing fixture in one of South Africa’s premier shopping centres, Nicci Boutiques has transformed and updated the store.

“The newly transformed store is set to elevate the shopping experience even more, inviting customers to discover the latest trends in a refreshed, stylish environment,” says Niki Breger, co-founder of Nicci.

Revamped store

The redesigned flagship store features new changing rooms, crafted to provide comfort, space, and elegance. The improvements made ensure that every visit to Nicci is memorable. The layout and modern design are bound to captivate customers and leave a lasting impression.

The fittings at the revamped Nicci store add an edge with a touch of modern sophistication. Furniture that has been handpicked by the Nicci design team that allows customers to find comfort amongst beautiful designs, ultimately creating a luxurious lounge-like feel. All features and fittings have been updated, reinvigorating and reenergising the store and its appealing ambience.

Improved facilities are in-line with the brand’s rollout of updating its stores nationwide to its fresh look and modern vision. The makeover of its Hyde Park store reflects the brand’s transformation and commitment to its customers, its passion for fashion, and its determination to innovation by continuously improving and staying ahead of the industry.

“We are thrilled to welcome our loyal customers and new visitors to our revamped Hyde Park store,” says Breger. “This transformation reflects our commitment to providing an exceptional boutique experience, where fashion meets comfort and style.”

Bharathi Kawal, Hyde Park Corner general manager, comments: “For over three decades, Nicci has been a cherished destination for Hyde Park Corner’s loyal shoppers, and its enduring legacy is a testament to our community’s unwavering support. We are excited to embark on this exciting new chapter as Nicci unveils their revamped store, we celebrate not only its rich history but also its exciting transformation.”

Nicci has always considered Hyde Park Corner as an iconic retail destination, providing an unmatched shopping environment for its discerning clientele.

With the unveiling of its reinvigorated store, Nicci aims to enhance its presence and continue its legacy by offering superior customer service and ageless fashion in one South Africa’s premier retail destinations.

“Change is essential to staying relevant in today’s dynamic retail landscape. Our commitment to reinvention ensures that we continue to meet the evolving needs of our valued customers. We are sure that our shoppers will re-discover a fresh, modern space that blends tradition with innovation.” adds Bharathi. “From timeless classics to cutting-edge trends, Nicci store remains a hub of style, quality, and personalised service which is synonymous with the Hyde Park Corner brand.”

