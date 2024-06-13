The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has distributed 786.6 metric tonnes of assorted grains to Edo State government for onward distribution to the vulnerable in the state.

The NEMA Director-General, Zubaida Umar, said the items were aimed at cushioning the effect of high cost of food items in the country on the vulnerable.

Represented by the acting Director of NEMA in South-South zone, Mr. Walson Brandon Ibarakumo, the Agency said the items were in fulfillment of President Bola Tinibu’s promise to reduce the impact of the current economic down-turn being experienced in the country in line with Renewed Hope Agenda.

“We are here to handover 786.6 metric tonnes of food items such as maize and garri to the state government for onward distribution to identified deserving vulnerable Nigerians in the communities through constituted committees in each of the local government,” he said.

Ibarakumo further said that membership of the committee is made up of chairman of local government area, State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), traditional rulers, security agents, faith-based organisations, Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Red Cross Society, women associations, persons with disability, among others.

According to him, based on the directives of Mr President, 20 percent of the food items for each local government area should be given to religious organisations while three percent should be given to boarding schools.

Receiving the items, Commissioner for Ministry of Public Security and Safety, Mr. Kingsley Uwagbale, said the assorted grains received comprise 14,040 of 50kg bags of maize and 3,384 of 25kg bags of garri.

While commending the Federal Government and NEMA for the gesture, he assured that the items will reach the beneficiaries.

