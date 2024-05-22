The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has commenced training for youths in Ekiti state on acquiring technical entrepreneurship skills for economic empowerment.

The trainees under the agency’s Environmental Beautification Training Scheme (EBTS) will be exposed to the nitty-gritty of the skills for the next three months.

Speaking during the flag off in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, the Director General of NDE, Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo explained that the training is part of the agency’s mandates of creating jobs for the unemployed in the interest of the nation’s economy.

Speaking through NDE state coordinator, Sanusi Akeem, he revealed that the three-month training will involve hard landscaping, soft landscaping and plaster of Paris(P.O.P) works.

He added that the beneficiaries will be exposed to the several components of the listed skills for them to have the full training towards economic empowerment for self-reliance.

He said: “The essence of this scheme is to enshrine in the beneficiaries the technical knowledge and expertise required to remain relevant in their various fields of vocation and the requisite entrepreneurship skills to thrive no matter what the economic headlines may portray.”

He also advised the beneficiaries to show high level of commitment and dedication to the training, adding that after the three months they should be employers of labour contributing to the growth of the economy.

