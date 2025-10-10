The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), has launched a new Nigerian Content Fund Clearance Certificate (NCFCC), a verifiable and transparent instrument that serves as tangible proof of compliance by relating companies.

The certificate is expected to aid the board in realising its determination to deepen local content through certification, compliance and financial support.

The launch was done in Port Harcourt during a stakeholders sensitisation and engagement forum, which was organised in collaboration with the Bank of Industry (BoI) and the Nigerian Export-Import Bank (NEXIM).

NCDMB Executive Secretary, Engr. Felix Ogbe, who was represented at the event by the Director, Finance and Personnel Management, Osa Uchendu, stated that the stakeholders’ engagement “goes beyond being a sensitisation programme.

“It is an open conversation between us as stakeholders. It provides us an opportunity to listen, to present and address critical issues and present better clarity on the interventions and benefits of the Nigerian Content Intervention Fund.

“Over the years, the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board has remained steadfast in promoting and ensuring that the Nigerian oil and gas intervention funds are taken good care of.

“However, we understand that for compliance to be truly ready, it must be practical and mutually beneficial to all participants in the industry. In line with this, we are introducing the Nigerian Content Fund Clearance Certificate (NCFCC), a verifiable and transparent instrument that serves as tangible proof of compliance by relating companies.

“This innovation reinforces our shared commitment to accountability and trust in the implementation of local content across the oil and gas value chain. Beyond compliance, we also recognise the pivotal role of financing in different local contents,” he said.

Speaking at the event, the executive director, Large Enterprises, Bank of Industry, Dr Ifeoma Uzokpala, said the stakeholders’ engagement reflects the three organisations’ vision and shared commitment to strengthen Nigeria’s oil and gas value chain.

Uzokpala said: “This stakeholder engagement is important and we realised that the dialogue will help us deepen our understanding better on how to service the oil and gas industry and make the best of it for Nigeria and the world.

“The gathering reflects our vision and shared commitment to strengthen Nigeria’s oil and gas value chain by not only providing finances, but also deepening engagements with our customers and partners.”

On his part, the head, Specialised Business Development, Nigeria Export-Import Bank, Mohammed Awami, said the event provides a vital platform for dialogue and shared commitment towards advancing Nigeria’s industrial growth and economic diversification agenda.

“This forum represents a vital platform for dialogue and shared commitment towards advancing Nigeria’s industrial growth and economic diversification agenda.

“At NEXIM Bank, we recognise the pivotal role NCDMB chose to play in driving local content development, building indigenous capacities and promoting value addition within Nigeria’s oil and gas sector and linkages to other activities,” Awami said.

