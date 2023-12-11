Banks in Port Harcourt and environs Friday ran out of cash and we’re turning down requests of customers who had approached their offices to collect cash for their transactions.

At the Ikwerre road branch of a commercial bank, teller were busy referring their customers to other nearer branches without any assurances to them that they would get paid at those referral branches.

At some point they were giving N20,000 to customers requesting any amount above that and citing as reasons “no cash” without any further explanation to frustrated customers demanding cash for their different transactions.

Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) stopped dispensing cash even as one PoS operator told our correspondent that he was not surprised as his years of experience has shown the same trend of scarcity of cash from banks at this period of the year.

To ward off pressure from customers who were getting agitated, officials suddenly announced the closure of their branch to customers as early as 3pm. Information revealed that the scarcity was across all banks.

