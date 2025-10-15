Mazda Southern Africa has officially launched its new brand platform, The Feeling Will Find You - because in a Mazda, Wonderrrr Awaits - and the feeling will always find you.

Mazda Southern Africa has officially launched its new brand platform, The Feeling Will Find You

This is an evolution in its ongoing mission to own the emotional space of driving and build deeper resonance with modern South African consumers.

It takes Mazda’s long-standing belief in Jinba-Ittai - the unity of car and driver - and reframes it for a modern audience seeking meaning, calm, and connection in a fast-paced world.

From a morning commute to a spontaneous detour, Mazda reframes these moments as opportunities to feel something more profound.

Visual metaphors

This campaign shifts the focus from external metaphors to internal experience, where wonder isn’t something you chase; it’s something that arrives the moment you step into a Mazda.

The campaign is brought to life through a series of unexpected visual metaphors: bubbles floating into an open sky to represent freedom, petals released into the air as a symbol of emotional release, and origami cranes carefully folded to capture the wonder of transformation.

These elements are not literal.

They are expressions of what it feels like to be in a Mazda, moments of quiet magic and emotional connection that elevate even the most routine drives.

From external metaphors to internal experience

“The campaign doesn’t move away from what we’ve built - it builds on it,” says Deolinda Da Costa, head of marketing at Mazda Southern Africa.

“We’re showing emotion in new ways - more poetic, more visual, more open-ended - all anchored in the driving experience.”

Saturated automotive market

Strategically, The Feeling Will Find You tightens Mazda’s positioning in a saturated automotive market by leaning into emotional storytelling over functional messaging.

Ultimately, The Feeling Will Find You signals Mazda Southern Africa’s intention to move beyond the rational and own an emotional space few automotive brands have truly claimed.

It’s not just about cars. It’s about how those cars make you feel.

The media roll-out includes cinematic short films, social content, and on-the-ground extensions, all designed to surface the extraordinary within the everyday.

The campaign is also highly modular, allowing dealers, content partners, and media teams to adapt and extend the creative into lifestyle, digital, and experiential formats.

It’s a brand platform built to grow across touchpoints, models, and markets.

