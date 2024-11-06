Mr. Zulu has more than 20 years of experience in humanitarian action, development, peacebuilding, human rights, and the protection of refugees, asylum-seekers and stateless persons.

Prior to his appointment in Uganda, Mr. Zulu served as the UNHCR Representative in Afghanistan, where he led and coordinated the agency’s operations. Prior to that, he worked as UNHCR Representative for the South Africa Multi-Country Office (2020-2022) and Deputy Director of that Office (2019-2020). He also served in Kenya, Hungary, Serbia and Zimbabwe, as well as at UNHCR Headquarters in Geneva.

Mr. Zulu has a master’s degree in international law from Lund University and a Bachelor of Laws Honours Degree from the University of Zimbabwe.

Mr. Zulu is married and has three children.

