In a bid to address the current high cost of food items in Lagos State, the state government has expressed its readiness to support about 5000 farmers with inputs, lands for cultivation and funds where necessary.

Abisola Olusanya, the State Commissioner for Agriculture, dropped the hint while speaking during a strategic meeting with the leadership of the Mile 12 International Market and Farmers Association at the conference room of the Ministry in Alausa, Ikeja.

She said that the aim of the meeting was for government to provide enabling environment to boost farming in order to regulate the prices traders will sell food items to residents at the markets at affordable prices.

Olusanya noted that government, over the years, has been supporting farmers with farm inputs and funds, adding that they are looking into allocating lands to farmers in Ito-Ikin in Epe and Badagry where they will have access to enough water for use.

She said that she was glad with the large turnout of farmers and the passion and commitment displayed during the meeting.

According to her, the ultimate aim of the dialogue with government was to force down the prices of food items in the state.

She described them as the real farmers feeding the nation saying that she always notice huge farmlands on Iyana Iba along Lagos-Badagry Expressway and excited with it.

The commissioner assured that the Ministry was prepared to support them within short period in different parts of the state while requesting for a comprehensive list of their members.

She assured them of the State government’s support and regular collaboration.

Responding, Alhaji Shehu Jubril, the Chairman Mile 12 International Market, Lagos said they were glad that government gave them opportunity to move closer to partner in boosting food production in the state.

Also, Alhaji Issa Mohammed, a farmer and leader of the Hausa community in Tejuosho area of the state said they have about 400 farmers in Lagos who have been sent packing from the lands they used in farming.

He explained that the lands they used for farming are usually owned by people who engaged them as security men to ward off encroachers on the land.

Mohammed said they are fully prepared to cultivate more lands if the government provides platform to do.

He disclosed that currently there is a threat to send them parking from Tejuosho around the Railway line.

Abdullahi Abubakar, who leads the farmers in Ojo axis said they have no doubt about the intentions of the commissioner to work with them.

He said the commissioner has knowledge about their challenges as a field person adding they have 1,400 farmers in Ojo axis.

