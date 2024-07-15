Nigeria's annual inflation rose to a new 28-year high of 34.19% in June, official data showed on Monday, as price pressures continued to build in Africa's most populous nation.

June marked the 19th straight month that inflation has risen, up from 33.95% in May.

Inflation has been spurred by reforms by President Bola Tinubu, chiefly slashing petrol and electricity subsidies and devaluing the naira currency twice within a year.

